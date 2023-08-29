How to Watch the Reds vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 29
Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants will see Brandon Williamson on the mound for the Cincinnati Reds in the second game of a three-game series, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.
Reds vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds have hit 153 homers this season, which ranks 18th in the league.
- Cincinnati ranks 16th in the majors with a .412 team slugging percentage.
- The Reds' .248 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.
- Cincinnati has scored the ninth-most runs in baseball this season with 636.
- The Reds have an OBP of .325 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Reds rank 28th in strikeouts per game (9.4) among MLB offenses.
- Cincinnati strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 19th in MLB.
- Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.74 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- Reds pitchers have a 1.412 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds will hand the ball to Williamson (4-3) for his 19th start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Friday, when he allowed six hits in six scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.
- Williamson has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/24/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 3-2
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Merrill Kelly
|8/25/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 10-8
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Brandon Pfaadt
|8/26/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 8-7
|Away
|Fernando Cruz
|Zach Davies
|8/27/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-2
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Slade Cecconi
|8/28/2023
|Giants
|L 4-1
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Kyle Harrison
|8/29/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Alex Cobb
|8/30/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Logan Webb
|9/1/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Brett Kennedy
|Javier Assad
|9/1/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|9/2/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Javier Assad
|9/3/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Jameson Taillon
