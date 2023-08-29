The San Francisco Giants versus Cincinnati Reds game on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Wilmer Flores and Nick Martini.

The favored Giants have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +140. The over/under is 8 runs for this contest (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Reds vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -165 +140 8 -110 -110 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

The Reds have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Reds and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have won in 44, or 47.3%, of the 93 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Cincinnati has entered 23 games this season as the underdog by +140 or more and is 9-14 in those contests.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in 66 of its 132 games with a total this season.

In 12 games with a line this season, the Reds have a mark of 6-6-0 against the spread.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-34 37-31 23-29 44-36 47-46 20-19

