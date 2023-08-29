Tuesday's game between the San Francisco Giants (68-63) and Cincinnati Reds (68-65) going head to head at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Giants, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 9:45 PM ET on August 29.

The Giants will give the nod to Alex Cobb (6-5) against the Reds and Brandon Williamson (4-3).

Reds vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Reds vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Giants 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 4-5.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Cincinnati and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Reds' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Reds have been underdogs in 93 games this season and have come away with the win 44 times (47.3%) in those contests.

This year, Cincinnati has won nine of 23 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Cincinnati is No. 9 in baseball, scoring 4.8 runs per game (636 total runs).

The Reds have the 25th-ranked ERA (4.74) in the majors this season.

Reds Schedule