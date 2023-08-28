Will Benson vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Will Benson (.188 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Kyle Harrison and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson has 11 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 34 walks while batting .272.
- Benson has picked up a hit in 40 of 78 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.3% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- Benson has driven home a run in 14 games this season (17.9%), including more than one RBI in 9.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 41.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.7%.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|43
|.198
|AVG
|.325
|.318
|OBP
|.410
|.407
|SLG
|.548
|9
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|13
|40/16
|K/BB
|37/18
|7
|SB
|7
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Giants have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
- Giants pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
- Harrison (0-0) starts for the Giants, his second this season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
