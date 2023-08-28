TJ Friedl vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Monday, TJ Friedl (.267 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Harrison. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl is batting .274 with 19 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs and 31 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 38th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 74th in slugging.
- Friedl has picked up a hit in 63.0% of his 108 games this season, with more than one hit in 30.6% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 10.2% of his games this season, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28.7% of his games this season, Friedl has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 39.8% of his games this year (43 of 108), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (9.3%) he has scored more than once.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|55
|.273
|AVG
|.275
|.327
|OBP
|.345
|.497
|SLG
|.374
|21
|XBH
|14
|8
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|18
|40/13
|K/BB
|34/18
|10
|SB
|12
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Giants have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.04).
- Giants pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
- Harrison (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Giants, his second of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
