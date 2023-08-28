Spencer Steer vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Monday, Spencer Steer (.361 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Harrison. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati with 127 hits and an OBP of .356, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .457.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.
- Steer has gotten at least one hit in 63.0% of his games this year (80 of 127), with at least two hits 36 times (28.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14.2% of his games in 2023 (18 of 127), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Steer has picked up an RBI in 50 games this year (39.4%), with two or more RBI in 18 of those contests (14.2%).
- He has scored at least once 53 times this season (41.7%), including seven games with multiple runs (5.5%).
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|66
|.265
|AVG
|.275
|.355
|OBP
|.358
|.429
|SLG
|.482
|19
|XBH
|31
|8
|HR
|10
|31
|RBI
|40
|46/27
|K/BB
|61/29
|8
|SB
|3
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Giants' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 141 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Harrison (0-0) starts for the Giants, his second of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the lefty tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
