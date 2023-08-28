Player prop bet odds for Wilmer Flores, Spencer Steer and others are listed when the San Francisco Giants host the Cincinnati Reds at Oracle Park on Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

Reds vs. Giants Game Info

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Monday, August 28, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Steer Stats

Steer has 30 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 56 walks and 71 RBI (127 total hits). He has swiped 11 bases.

He has a .270/.356/.457 slash line so far this season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Aug. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 26 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Aug. 23 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Friedl Stats

TJ Friedl has 19 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs, 31 walks and 48 RBI (108 total hits). He has swiped 22 bases.

He has a slash line of .274/.336/.431 on the season.

Friedl enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with a triple, a walk and an RBI.

Friedl Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Aug. 27 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 26 1-for-6 1 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Aug. 23 3-for-4 1 0 0 5 1

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Flores Stats

Flores has 93 hits with 19 doubles, 19 home runs, 28 walks and 48 RBI.

He's slashing .296/.358/.538 on the year.

Flores Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Braves Aug. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Braves Aug. 26 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 vs. Braves Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Aug. 23 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 at Phillies Aug. 22 0-for-3 1 0 1 0

