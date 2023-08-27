Will Benson vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Will Benson -- with an on-base percentage of .273 in his past 10 games, 98 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Slade Cecconi on the mound, on August 27 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Will Benson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson is hitting .271 with 11 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 34 walks.
- In 50.6% of his 77 games this season, Benson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in eight games this season (10.4%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 18.2% of his games this season, Benson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 40.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.8%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|42
|.198
|AVG
|.325
|.318
|OBP
|.411
|.407
|SLG
|.553
|9
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|13
|40/16
|K/BB
|36/18
|7
|SB
|7
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (162 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cecconi (0-0) starts for the Diamondbacks, his third this season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he threw five innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.