Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks meet Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Diamondbacks as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Reds +100 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9 runs for this game (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -120 +100 9 -115 -105 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 5-3.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Reds and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Reds' past 10 games.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have come away with 44 wins in the 91 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Cincinnati has won 37 of its 79 games, or 46.8%, when it's the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in 66 of its 130 games with a total this season.

The Reds are 6-6-0 against the spread in their 12 games that had a posted line this season.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-34 37-29 23-28 44-35 47-45 20-18

