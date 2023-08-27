Reds vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 27
Sunday's game features the Arizona Diamondbacks (68-62) and the Cincinnati Reds (68-63) matching up at Chase Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on August 27.
The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Slade Cecconi and the Reds will counter with Graham Ashcraft (7-8, 4.84 ERA).
Reds vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ARID
Reds vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Diamondbacks 6, Reds 5.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Read More About This Game
Reds Performance Insights
- The Reds have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The previous 10 Reds contests have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.
- The Reds have been victorious in 44, or 48.4%, of the 91 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Cincinnati has a win-loss record of 39-43 when favored by -105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
- The Reds have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Cincinnati is No. 9 in MLB, scoring 4.8 runs per game (633 total runs).
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked ERA (4.73) in the majors this season.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 23
|@ Angels
|W 9-4
|Andrew Abbott vs -
|August 23
|@ Angels
|W 7-3
|Lyon Richardson vs Reid Detmers
|August 24
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 3-2
|Brandon Williamson vs Merrill Kelly
|August 25
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 10-8
|Hunter Greene vs Brandon Pfaadt
|August 26
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 8-7
|Fernando Cruz vs Zach Davies
|August 27
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Slade Cecconi
|August 28
|@ Giants
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Kyle Harrison
|August 29
|@ Giants
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Alex Cobb
|August 30
|@ Giants
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Logan Webb
|September 1
|Cubs
|-
|Brett Kennedy vs Javier Assad
|September 1
|Cubs
|-
|TBA vs TBA
