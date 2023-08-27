Sunday's game features the Arizona Diamondbacks (68-62) and the Cincinnati Reds (68-63) matching up at Chase Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on August 27.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Slade Cecconi and the Reds will counter with Graham Ashcraft (7-8, 4.84 ERA).

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

ARID Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Diamondbacks 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Read More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The previous 10 Reds contests have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Reds have been victorious in 44, or 48.4%, of the 91 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Cincinnati has a win-loss record of 39-43 when favored by -105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Cincinnati is No. 9 in MLB, scoring 4.8 runs per game (633 total runs).

The Reds have the 25th-ranked ERA (4.73) in the majors this season.

