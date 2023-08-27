On Sunday, Luke Maile (.345 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Slade Cecconi. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi

Slade Cecconi TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Explore More About This Game

Luke Maile At The Plate

Maile is batting .234 with 10 doubles, five home runs and nine walks.

Maile has had a hit in 25 of 56 games this season (44.6%), including multiple hits seven times (12.5%).

He has gone deep in 8.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Maile has driven home a run in 10 games this season (17.9%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 13 games this year (23.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 28 .234 AVG .234 .272 OBP .319 .325 SLG .516 3 XBH 12 2 HR 3 6 RBI 14 23/3 K/BB 16/6 1 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings