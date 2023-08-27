A game after scoring 36 points in a 90-86 win over the Storm, Kelsey Mitchell leads the Indiana Fever (10-24) at home against the Atlanta Dream (16-18) on Sunday, August 27, 2023. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSO, and BSIN.

Fever vs. Dream Game Info

Key Stats for Fever vs. Dream

Indiana records only 3.8 fewer points per game (80.7) than Atlanta gives up (84.5).

Indiana is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 42.7% Atlanta allows to opponents.

The Fever are 8-16 when they shoot higher than 42.7% from the field.

Indiana's 33.0% three-point shooting percentage this season is just 0.1 percentage points higher than opponents of Atlanta have shot from beyond the arc (32.9%).

The Fever are 7-8 when they shoot better than 32.9% from distance.

Indiana and Atlanta rebound at around the same rate, with Indiana averaging 1.5 fewer rebounds per game.

Fever Recent Performance

The Fever's offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, putting up 79.1 points a contest compared to the 80.7 they've averaged this year.

Indiana's defense has been tough lately, as the team has given up 82.8 points per game during its past 10 compared to the 84.8 points per game its opponents are averaging on the season.

The Fever's last 10 contests have seen them make 6.6 three-pointers per game while shooting 34.4% from deep. Both numbers are up from their 2023 averages of 6.5 makes and 33.0%.

Fever Injuries