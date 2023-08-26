Will Benson, with a slugging percentage of .407 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the mound, August 26 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up four RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) against the Diamondbacks.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson has 11 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 34 walks while batting .278.

Benson has had a hit in 39 of 76 games this season (51.3%), including multiple hits 13 times (17.1%).

In 10.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 18.4% of his games this season, Benson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 31 of 76 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 41 .198 AVG .339 .318 OBP .426 .407 SLG .576 9 XBH 16 5 HR 3 11 RBI 13 40/16 K/BB 35/18 7 SB 7

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings