TJ Friedl -- 0-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the mound, on August 26 at 8:10 PM ET.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field

Zach Davies TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl is batting .275 with 19 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs and 31 walks.

He ranks 35th in batting average, 45th in on base percentage, and 70th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.

Friedl has gotten a hit in 66 of 106 games this year (62.3%), with multiple hits on 33 occasions (31.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 10.4% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 30 games this year (28.3%), Friedl has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (9.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 39.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (9.4%).

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 53 .273 AVG .277 .327 OBP .351 .497 SLG .381 21 XBH 14 8 HR 3 30 RBI 17 40/13 K/BB 33/18 10 SB 12

