The Arizona Diamondbacks (68-61) are looking for Tommy Pham to prolong a 15-game hitting streak versus the Cincinnati Reds (67-63) on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET, at Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks will call on Zach Davies (1-5) against the Reds and Fernando Cruz (0-1).

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

8:10 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Davies - ARI (1-5, 7.38 ERA) vs Cruz - CIN (0-1, 4.30 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Fernando Cruz

Cruz will take the mound to start for the Reds, his first this season.

The 33-year-old right-hander pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of 46 appearances so far.

Over his 46 appearances this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of only .212 against him. He has a 4.30 ERA and averages 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Fernando Cruz vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks have scored 610 total runs this season, making them MLB's 10th-ranked scoring offense so far this season. As a team they have a .255 batting average while hitting 141 home runs (20th in the league).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Davies

The Diamondbacks' Davies (1-5) will make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, July 18 against the Atlanta Braves, throwing 3 2/3 innings and giving up nine earned runs.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with an ERA of 7.38, a 1.7 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.622.

He has earned a quality start two times in 12 starts this season.

In 12 starts, Davies has pitched through or past the fifth inning six times. He has a season average of 4.8 frames per outing.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.

