How to Watch the Reds vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 26
Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks will look to get to Fernando Cruz when he takes the mound for the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Reds vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ARID
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds rank 15th in Major League Baseball with 152 home runs.
- Cincinnati is 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .414 this season.
- The Reds rank 15th in MLB with a .249 team batting average.
- Cincinnati has scored the ninth-most runs in baseball this season with 625.
- The Reds are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .326.
- The Reds are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 27th with an average of 9.3 strikeouts per game.
- Cincinnati averages the 19th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.
- Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.76 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.414 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds will send out Cruz for his first start of the season.
- The 33-year-old righty will start for the first time this year after pitching in relief 46 times.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/22/2023
|Angels
|W 4-3
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Lucas Giolito
|8/23/2023
|Angels
|W 9-4
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|-
|8/23/2023
|Angels
|W 7-3
|Away
|Lyon Richardson
|Reid Detmers
|8/24/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 3-2
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Merrill Kelly
|8/25/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 10-8
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Brandon Pfaadt
|8/26/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Fernando Cruz
|Zach Davies
|8/27/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Slade Cecconi
|8/28/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|-
|8/29/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Alex Cobb
|8/30/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Logan Webb
|9/1/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Brett Kennedy
|Javier Assad
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.