Reds vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 26
Saturday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (68-61) and the Cincinnati Reds (67-63) at Chase Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 7-4, with the Diamondbacks taking home the win. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on August 26.
The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Zach Davies (1-5, 7.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Fernando Cruz (0-1, 4.30 ERA).
Reds vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Reds vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Diamondbacks 6, Reds 5.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
Reds Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 4-3.
- When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.
- The Reds' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.
- The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 90 games this year and have walked away with the win 43 times (47.8%) in those games.
- This year, Cincinnati has won 34 of 73 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.
- Cincinnati is the ninth-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 4.8 runs per game (625 total).
- The Reds have pitched to a 4.76 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 22
|@ Angels
|W 4-3
|Graham Ashcraft vs Lucas Giolito
|August 23
|@ Angels
|W 9-4
|Andrew Abbott vs -
|August 23
|@ Angels
|W 7-3
|Lyon Richardson vs Reid Detmers
|August 24
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 3-2
|Brandon Williamson vs Merrill Kelly
|August 25
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 10-8
|Hunter Greene vs Brandon Pfaadt
|August 26
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Fernando Cruz vs Zach Davies
|August 27
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Slade Cecconi
|August 28
|@ Giants
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs TBA
|August 29
|@ Giants
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Alex Cobb
|August 30
|@ Giants
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Logan Webb
|September 1
|Cubs
|-
|Brett Kennedy vs Javier Assad
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.