Saturday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (68-61) and the Cincinnati Reds (67-63) at Chase Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 7-4, with the Diamondbacks taking home the win. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on August 26.

The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Zach Davies (1-5, 7.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Fernando Cruz (0-1, 4.30 ERA).

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: ARID

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Diamondbacks 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 4-3.

When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Reds' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 90 games this year and have walked away with the win 43 times (47.8%) in those games.

This year, Cincinnati has won 34 of 73 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Cincinnati is the ninth-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 4.8 runs per game (625 total).

The Reds have pitched to a 4.76 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

