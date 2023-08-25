How to Watch Men's Winston-Salem Open Today: Live Stream and More - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
No. 29-ranked Borna Coric will take the court against No. 42 Sebastian Baez at Wake Forest University Tennis Complex in the Winston-Salem Open semifinals today. If you're looking for a live stream, ESPN will show the match.
Winston-Salem Open Information
- Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open
- Round: Semifinals
- Date: August 25
- Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex
- Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch the Winston-Salem Open Today - August 25
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Borna Coric vs. Sebastian Baez
|Semifinal
|6:30 PM ET
Today's Best Match Insights: Coric vs. Baez
- Through 16 tournaments so far this year, Coric has gone 15-16 and has not won a title.
- Baez has gone 24-18 through 21 tournaments this year, and has clinched two tournament titles.
- In his 31 matches so far this year across all court types, Coric has played an average of 24.6 games.
- In his 14 matches on hard courts so far this year, Coric has played an average of 20.9 games.
- Thus far this year, Coric has won 19.0% of his return games and 77.8% of his service games.
- So far this year, Baez has competed in 42 total matches (across all court surfaces), with a 51.8% game winning percentage. He averages 23.6 games per match and 9.7 games per set.
- Baez has played eight matches on hard courts this year, and averages 22.1 games per match and 9.3 games per set while winning 48.6% of games.
- Including all surfaces, Baez's service game winning percentage is 74.7% (winning 369 of 494 service games) and his return game winning percentage is 29.0% (claiming 144 of 496 return games).
Yesterday's Match Results
|Winner
|Loser
|Score
|Round
|Sebastian Korda
|Richard Gasquet
|4-6, 6-1, 7-6
|Quarterfinal
|Jiri Lehecka
|Max Purcell
|7-6, 6-4
|Quarterfinal
|Borna Coric
|Juan Manuel Cerundolo
|6-3, 6-1
|Quarterfinal
|Sebastian Baez
|Laslo Djere
|6-3, 6-0
|Quarterfinal
