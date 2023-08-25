The Cincinnati Reds, including Will Benson (.370 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Brandon Pfaadt and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson is hitting .277 with 11 doubles, six triples, seven home runs and 33 walks.

In 50.7% of his games this year (38 of 75), Benson has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (17.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 9.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 13 games this year (17.3%), Benson has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (8.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 30 games this season (40.0%), including six multi-run games (8.0%).

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 40 .198 AVG .339 .318 OBP .424 .407 SLG .557 9 XBH 15 5 HR 2 11 RBI 9 40/16 K/BB 35/17 7 SB 7

