TJ Friedl vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TJ Friedl -- hitting .308 with a double, a triple, a home run, a walk and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the mound, on August 25 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl has 19 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs and 31 walks while batting .279.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 25th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging.
- In 66 of 105 games this season (62.9%) Friedl has picked up a hit, and in 33 of those games he had more than one (31.4%).
- In 11 games this season, he has homered (10.5%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).
- In 28.6% of his games this season, Friedl has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 42 times this year (40.0%), including 10 games with multiple runs (9.5%).
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|52
|.273
|AVG
|.284
|.327
|OBP
|.359
|.497
|SLG
|.391
|21
|XBH
|14
|8
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|17
|40/13
|K/BB
|31/18
|10
|SB
|12
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (158 total, 1.2 per game).
- Pfaadt (0-6) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 13th start of the season. He has a 6.13 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander went seven scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.13, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .281 batting average against him.
