TJ Friedl -- hitting .308 with a double, a triple, a home run, a walk and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the mound, on August 25 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl has 19 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs and 31 walks while batting .279.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 25th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging.

In 66 of 105 games this season (62.9%) Friedl has picked up a hit, and in 33 of those games he had more than one (31.4%).

In 11 games this season, he has homered (10.5%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).

In 28.6% of his games this season, Friedl has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 42 times this year (40.0%), including 10 games with multiple runs (9.5%).

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 52 .273 AVG .284 .327 OBP .359 .497 SLG .391 21 XBH 14 8 HR 3 30 RBI 17 40/13 K/BB 31/18 10 SB 12

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings