Spencer Steer vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Brandon Pfaadt and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.356), slugging percentage (.461) and total hits (124) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 41st in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.
- Steer has gotten a hit in 78 of 124 games this season (62.9%), including 35 multi-hit games (28.2%).
- In 18 games this year, he has homered (14.5%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Steer has picked up an RBI in 49 games this year (39.5%), with two or more RBI in 18 of those games (14.5%).
- He has scored in 40.3% of his games this season (50 of 124), with two or more runs seven times (5.6%).
Other Reds Players vs the Diamondbacks
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|63
|.265
|AVG
|.276
|.355
|OBP
|.358
|.429
|SLG
|.490
|19
|XBH
|30
|8
|HR
|10
|31
|RBI
|39
|46/27
|K/BB
|59/27
|8
|SB
|3
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 158 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Pfaadt gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season. He is 0-6 with a 6.13 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.13, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .281 batting average against him.
