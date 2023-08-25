On Friday, August 25, Corbin Carroll's Arizona Diamondbacks (67-61) host Spencer Steer's Cincinnati Reds (67-62) at Chase Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are listed as -155 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Reds (+125). The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup.

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt - ARI (0-6, 6.13 ERA) vs Hunter Greene - CIN (2-5, 4.72 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Reds and Diamondbacks matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Reds (+125) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $22.50 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will TJ Friedl hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have won 33, or 62.3%, of the 53 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Diamondbacks have a 15-7 record (winning 68.2% of their games).

Arizona has a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have a 4-1 record over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Reds have come away with 43 wins in the 89 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have been victorious 19 times in 42 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U TJ Friedl 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+160) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+250) Will Benson 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+260) Hunter Greene - - - -

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 15th 3rd Win NL Central +1100 - 3rd

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.