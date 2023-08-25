How to Watch the Reds vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 25
The Arizona Diamondbacks versus Cincinnati Reds game on Friday at 9:40 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Christian Walker and Spencer Steer.
Reds vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: ARID
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds have hit 149 homers this season, which ranks 15th in the league.
- Fueled by 393 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 14th in MLB with a .413 slugging percentage this season.
- The Reds' .249 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.
- Cincinnati has scored the ninth-most runs in baseball this season with 617.
- The Reds have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Reds are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 27th with an average of 9.3 strikeouts per game.
- Cincinnati strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 19th in MLB.
- Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.71 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- Reds pitchers have a 1.408 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Hunter Greene (2-5) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his 16th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw three innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up eight earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- He has earned a quality start five times in 15 starts this season.
- In 15 starts, Greene has pitched through or past the fifth inning 10 times. He has a season average of 5.1 frames per outing.
- He has made 15 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/20/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 10-3
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|8/22/2023
|Angels
|W 4-3
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Lucas Giolito
|8/23/2023
|Angels
|W 9-4
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|-
|8/23/2023
|Angels
|W 7-3
|Away
|Lyon Richardson
|Reid Detmers
|8/24/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 3-2
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Merrill Kelly
|8/25/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Brandon Pfaadt
|8/26/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Zach Davies
|8/27/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Slade Cecconi
|8/28/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|-
|8/29/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Alex Cobb
|8/30/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Brett Kennedy
|Logan Webb
