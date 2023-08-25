Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks will see Hunter Greene at the rubber for the Cincinnati Reds in the second game of a four-game series, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are the favorite in this one, at -155, while the underdog Reds have +130 odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for the game.

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 4-2.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Reds and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Reds' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 89 games this year and have walked away with the win 43 times (48.3%) in those games.

Cincinnati has a record of 19-23, a 45.2% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +130 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Cincinnati have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 64 of 128 chances this season.

The Reds have posted a record of 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-34 36-28 23-28 43-34 46-44 20-18

