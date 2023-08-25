Luke Maile -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the hill, on August 25 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Luke Maile At The Plate

Maile is batting .241 with 10 doubles, five home runs and nine walks.

Maile has gotten a hit in 25 of 54 games this year (46.3%), including seven multi-hit games (13.0%).

He has gone deep in five games this season (9.3%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his chances at the plate.

Maile has had at least one RBI in 18.5% of his games this year (10 of 54), with more than one RBI eight times (14.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 13 of 54 games so far this season.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 26 .234 AVG .250 .272 OBP .338 .325 SLG .550 3 XBH 12 2 HR 3 6 RBI 14 23/3 K/BB 15/6 1 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings