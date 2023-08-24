Spencer Steer vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Spencer Steer and his .432 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (75 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly on August 24 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Angels.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.357), slugging percentage (.464) and total hits (124) this season.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.
- Steer enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .389.
- In 78 of 123 games this season (63.4%) Steer has had a hit, and in 35 of those games he had more than one (28.5%).
- He has gone deep in 14.6% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Steer has driven home a run in 49 games this year (39.8%), including more than one RBI in 14.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 50 of 123 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|62
|.265
|AVG
|.280
|.355
|OBP
|.359
|.429
|SLG
|.496
|19
|XBH
|30
|8
|HR
|10
|31
|RBI
|39
|46/27
|K/BB
|58/26
|8
|SB
|3
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.58 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 157 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Kelly (10-5 with a 3.27 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 129 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 23rd of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty went 5 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.27), 23rd in WHIP (1.183), and 22nd in K/9 (9.3).
