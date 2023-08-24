Corbin Carroll's Arizona Diamondbacks (66-61) and Spencer Steer's Cincinnati Reds (67-61) will square off in the series opener on Thursday, August 24 at Chase Field. The contest will begin at 9:40 PM ET.

The Reds have been listed as +140 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Diamondbacks (-165). A 9-run total is listed for the matchup.

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly - ARI (10-5, 3.27 ERA) vs Brandon Williamson - CIN (4-3, 4.36 ERA)

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Reds' matchup against the Diamondbacks but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Reds (+140) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Reds to take down the Diamondbacks with those odds, and the Reds emerge with the victory, you'd get back $24.00.

Explore More About This Game

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have won 32 out of the 52 games, or 61.5%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Diamondbacks have gone 11-3 (78.6%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arizona has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Diamondbacks have a 3-1 record over the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Arizona combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The Reds have won in 43, or 48.9%, of the 88 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Reds have a win-loss record of 9-13 when favored by +140 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 4-2.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Spencer Steer 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+170) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+230) Joey Votto 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+260) Will Benson 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+280)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 15th 3rd Win NL Central +1300 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.