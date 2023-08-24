Merrill Kelly and Brandon Williamson will each get the start when the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Cincinnati Reds face off on Thursday at Chase Field, at 9:40 PM ET.

The Reds are +140 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Diamondbacks (-165). The total is 9 runs for the matchup (with +100 odds on the over and -120 odds to go under).

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -165 +140 9 +100 -120 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

The Reds have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Reds and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Reds' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have come away with 43 wins in the 88 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Cincinnati has a record of 9-13 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in 64 of its 127 games with a total this season.

The Reds have an against the spread record of 6-6-0 in 12 games with a line this season.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-34 36-27 23-28 43-33 46-43 20-18

