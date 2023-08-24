Thursday's contest features the Arizona Diamondbacks (66-61) and the Cincinnati Reds (67-61) squaring off at Chase Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on August 24.

The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Merrill Kelly (10-5, 3.27 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Brandon Williamson (4-3, 4.36 ERA).

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Diamondbacks 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 4-2.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Cincinnati and its foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Reds' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Reds have won in 43, or 48.9%, of the 88 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Cincinnati has been victorious nine times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Cincinnati is No. 9 in MLB, scoring 4.8 runs per game (615 total runs).

The Reds have the 25th-ranked ERA (4.72) in the majors this season.

Reds Schedule