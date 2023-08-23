Will Benson vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Will Benson and his .448 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (66 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Los Angeles Angels and Shohei Ohtani on August 23 at 4:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-2 against the Angels.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Discover More About This Game
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson has 11 doubles, six triples, seven home runs and 33 walks while hitting .277.
- In 50.0% of his games this season (36 of 72), Benson has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (16.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (9.7%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Benson has driven in a run in 13 games this year (18.1%), including six games with more than one RBI (8.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 38.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.9%).
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|37
|.198
|AVG
|.346
|.318
|OBP
|.438
|.407
|SLG
|.587
|9
|XBH
|15
|5
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|9
|40/16
|K/BB
|30/17
|7
|SB
|6
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.67 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 160 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Ohtani (10-5) takes the mound for the Angels in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.24 ERA in 130 2/3 innings pitched, with 165 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Thursday, Aug. 10 against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed six innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (3.24), sixth in WHIP (1.071), and fourth in K/9 (11.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
