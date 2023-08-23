Oddsmakers have set player props for Spencer Steer and others when the Los Angeles Angels host the Cincinnati Reds at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Wednesday at 4:07 PM ET.

Reds vs. Angels Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Steer Stats

Steer has 120 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 50 walks and 67 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashed .268/.350/.462 so far this year.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Aug. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 20 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Friedl Stats

TJ Friedl has 102 hits with 19 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 30 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen 21 bases.

He has a .276/.340/.439 slash line so far this season.

Friedl enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .318 with a double, a home run and an RBI.

Friedl Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Aug. 22 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 16 3-for-5 3 0 0 3 1

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Ohtani Stats

The Angels will send Shohei Ohtani (10-5) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

He's looking to extend his 16-game quality start streak.

Ohtani has 20 starts of five or more innings this season in 12 chances. He averages 5.9 innings per outing.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 22 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 29-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (3.24), sixth in WHIP (1.071), and fourth in K/9 (11.4).

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Giants Aug. 9 6.0 3 1 0 5 3 vs. Mariners Aug. 3 4.0 3 0 0 4 1 at Tigers Jul. 27 9.0 1 0 0 8 3 vs. Pirates Jul. 21 6.1 6 5 5 9 1 vs. Astros Jul. 14 5.0 5 5 4 7 3

Hunter Renfroe Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Renfroe Stats

Hunter Renfroe has 106 hits with 29 doubles, 18 home runs, 35 walks and 52 RBI.

He's slashing .244/.303/.435 so far this year.

Renfroe Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Reds Aug. 22 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Rays Aug. 19 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Aug. 18 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 at Rangers Aug. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

