On Wednesday, August 23 at 4:07 PM ET, the Los Angeles Angels (61-65) host the Cincinnati Reds (65-61) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Shohei Ohtani will get the call for the Angels, while Andrew Abbott will take the hill for the Reds.

The Reds have been listed as +140 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Angels (-165). The contest's over/under has been set at 8 runs.

Reds vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Ohtani - LAA (10-5, 3.24 ERA) vs Abbott - CIN (8-3, 2.99 ERA)

Reds vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Angels have won 34 out of the 64 games, or 53.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Angels have an 11-7 record (winning 61.1% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

Los Angeles has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Over the last 10 games, the Angels were named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only once, a game they lost.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Reds have been underdogs in 86 games this season and have come away with the win 41 times (47.7%) in those contests.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win nine times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Spencer Steer 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210) Will Benson 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+320) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+325) Joey Votto 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+180) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+270)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 15th 3rd

