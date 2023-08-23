The Los Angeles Angels versus Cincinnati Reds game on Wednesday at 4:07 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Shohei Ohtani and Matt McLain.

Reds vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV Channel: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Explore More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit 145 homers this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

Cincinnati ranks 15th in the majors with a .414 team slugging percentage.

The Reds rank 16th in MLB with a .249 team batting average.

Cincinnati has scored 599 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .326 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

The Reds rank 25th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.

Cincinnati averages the 19th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.74 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

Reds pitchers have a 1.402 WHIP this season, 23rd in the majors.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Andrew Abbott (8-3) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his 15th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings against the Cleveland Guardians.

He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

Abbott has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 8/16/2023 Guardians W 7-2 Home Andrew Abbott Noah Syndergaard 8/18/2023 Blue Jays W 1-0 Home Brett Kennedy José Berríos 8/19/2023 Blue Jays L 4-3 Home Brandon Williamson Chris Bassitt 8/20/2023 Blue Jays L 10-3 Home Hunter Greene Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/22/2023 Angels W 4-3 Away Graham Ashcraft Lucas Giolito 8/23/2023 Angels - Away Andrew Abbott Shohei Ohtani 8/23/2023 Angels - Away Andrew Abbott Reid Detmers 8/24/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Brandon Williamson Brandon Pfaadt 8/25/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Hunter Greene Merrill Kelly 8/26/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Graham Ashcraft Zach Davies 8/27/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Graham Ashcraft Slade Cecconi

