How to Watch the Reds vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 23
The Los Angeles Angels versus Cincinnati Reds game on Wednesday at 4:07 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Shohei Ohtani and Matt McLain.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Reds vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Time: 4:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Angels vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Angels vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|Angels vs Reds Player Props
|Angels vs Reds Odds
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds have hit 145 homers this season, which ranks 16th in the league.
- Cincinnati ranks 15th in the majors with a .414 team slugging percentage.
- The Reds rank 16th in MLB with a .249 team batting average.
- Cincinnati has scored 599 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Reds have an on-base percentage of .326 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.
- The Reds rank 25th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.
- Cincinnati averages the 19th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.
- Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.74 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.
- Reds pitchers have a 1.402 WHIP this season, 23rd in the majors.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Andrew Abbott (8-3) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his 15th start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings against the Cleveland Guardians.
- He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.
- Abbott has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/16/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-2
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Noah Syndergaard
|8/18/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 1-0
|Home
|Brett Kennedy
|José Berríos
|8/19/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 4-3
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Chris Bassitt
|8/20/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 10-3
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|8/22/2023
|Angels
|W 4-3
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Lucas Giolito
|8/23/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Shohei Ohtani
|8/23/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Reid Detmers
|8/24/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Brandon Pfaadt
|8/25/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Merrill Kelly
|8/26/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Zach Davies
|8/27/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Slade Cecconi
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.