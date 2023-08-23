TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds will take the field on Wednesday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against Reid Detmers, who starts for the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV Channel: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 16th in Major League Baseball with 145 home runs.

Fueled by 386 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 15th in MLB with a .414 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds rank 16th in MLB with a .249 team batting average.

Cincinnati has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 599 (4.8 per game).

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .326 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

The Reds rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.3) among MLB offenses.

Cincinnati strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 19th in MLB.

Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.74 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Reds rank 22nd in MLB with a combined 1.402 WHIP this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Lyon Richardson will take to the mound for the Reds, his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, Aug. 6, when he threw three innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up four earned runs.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 8/18/2023 Blue Jays W 1-0 Home Brett Kennedy José Berríos 8/19/2023 Blue Jays L 4-3 Home Brandon Williamson Chris Bassitt 8/20/2023 Blue Jays L 10-3 Home Hunter Greene Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/22/2023 Angels W 4-3 Away Graham Ashcraft Lucas Giolito 8/23/2023 Angels W 9-4 Away Andrew Abbott - 8/23/2023 Angels - Away Lyon Richardson Reid Detmers 8/24/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Brandon Williamson Merrill Kelly 8/25/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Brett Kennedy Brandon Pfaadt 8/26/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Hunter Greene Zach Davies 8/27/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Graham Ashcraft Slade Cecconi 8/28/2023 Giants - Away Andrew Abbott -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.