Joey Votto -- with a slugging percentage of .229 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the mound, on August 23 at 4:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Joey Votto At The Plate

Votto is batting .202 with five doubles, 13 home runs and 20 walks.

In 21 of 50 games this year (42.0%) Votto has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (22.0%).

Looking at the 50 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (22.0%), and in 6.7% of his trips to the dish.

Votto has an RBI in 17 of 50 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 17 games this season (34.0%), including multiple runs in three games.

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 21 .157 AVG .253 .292 OBP .322 .371 SLG .570 7 XBH 11 6 HR 7 13 RBI 19 28/13 K/BB 27/7 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings