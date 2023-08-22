Player prop bet options for Shohei Ohtani, Spencer Steer and others are available when the Los Angeles Angels host the Cincinnati Reds at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.

Reds vs. Angels Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Steer Stats

Steer has 28 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 50 walks and 66 RBI (119 total hits). He has swiped 11 bases.

He has a slash line of .267/.349/.461 so far this season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Aug. 20 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Guardians Aug. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Friedl Stats

TJ Friedl has 18 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 30 walks and 47 RBI (100 total hits). He has swiped 21 bases.

He has a .275/.339/.437 slash line so far this season.

Friedl enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a home run and an RBI.

Friedl Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Aug. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 16 3-for-5 3 0 0 3 1 vs. Guardians Aug. 15 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Lucas Giolito Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Giolito Stats

Lucas Giolito (7-9) will take the mound for the Angels, his 26th start of the season.

In 25 starts this season, he's earned 12 quality starts.

Giolito has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 25 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 4.44 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.275 WHIP ranks 39th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 18th.

Giolito Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rangers Aug. 15 6.0 7 4 4 5 2 vs. Giants Aug. 8 6.0 3 3 3 7 3 at Braves Aug. 2 3.2 8 9 9 2 3 at Blue Jays Jul. 28 5.1 6 3 3 5 1 at Twins Jul. 23 5.0 6 0 0 9 3

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 140 hits with 21 doubles, seven triples, 43 home runs and 77 walks. He has driven in 89 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He's slashed .306/.407/.664 so far this season.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Aug. 19 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Rays Aug. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Aug. 18 2-for-5 2 1 4 5 0 at Rangers Aug. 16 3-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 at Rangers Aug. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Hunter Renfroe Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Renfroe Stats

Hunter Renfroe has 29 doubles, 18 home runs, 34 walks and 52 RBI (106 total hits).

He's slashed .245/.303/.438 on the year.

Renfroe Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rays Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Rays Aug. 19 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Aug. 18 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 at Rangers Aug. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Rangers Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

