Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Angels on August 22, 2023
Player prop bet options for Shohei Ohtani, Spencer Steer and others are available when the Los Angeles Angels host the Cincinnati Reds at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Reds vs. Angels Game Info
- When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Steer Stats
- Steer has 28 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 50 walks and 66 RBI (119 total hits). He has swiped 11 bases.
- He has a slash line of .267/.349/.461 so far this season.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Blue Jays
|Aug. 20
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Aug. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Aug. 18
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 15
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
TJ Friedl Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)
Friedl Stats
- TJ Friedl has 18 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 30 walks and 47 RBI (100 total hits). He has swiped 21 bases.
- He has a .275/.339/.437 slash line so far this season.
- Friedl enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a home run and an RBI.
Friedl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Blue Jays
|Aug. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Aug. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Aug. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 16
|3-for-5
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 15
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Spencer Steer, TJ Friedl or other Reds players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels
Lucas Giolito Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -175)
Giolito Stats
- Lucas Giolito (7-9) will take the mound for the Angels, his 26th start of the season.
- In 25 starts this season, he's earned 12 quality starts.
- Giolito has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 25 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 4.44 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.275 WHIP ranks 39th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 18th.
Giolito Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rangers
|Aug. 15
|6.0
|7
|4
|4
|5
|2
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 8
|6.0
|3
|3
|3
|7
|3
|at Braves
|Aug. 2
|3.2
|8
|9
|9
|2
|3
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 28
|5.1
|6
|3
|3
|5
|1
|at Twins
|Jul. 23
|5.0
|6
|0
|0
|9
|3
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Lucas Giolito's player props with BetMGM.
Shohei Ohtani Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Ohtani Stats
- Ohtani has 140 hits with 21 doubles, seven triples, 43 home runs and 77 walks. He has driven in 89 runs with 17 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .306/.407/.664 so far this season.
Ohtani Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 19
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 18
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|4
|5
|0
|at Rangers
|Aug. 16
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Rangers
|Aug. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Hunter Renfroe Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Renfroe Stats
- Hunter Renfroe has 29 doubles, 18 home runs, 34 walks and 52 RBI (106 total hits).
- He's slashed .245/.303/.438 on the year.
Renfroe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 19
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 18
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|at Rangers
|Aug. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Rangers
|Aug. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Shohei Ohtani, Hunter Renfroe or other Angels players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.