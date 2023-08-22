In the series opener on Tuesday, August 22, Lucas Giolito will take the mound for the Los Angeles Angels (61-64) as they square off against the Cincinnati Reds (64-61), who will counter with Graham Ashcraft. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:38 PM ET at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The Angels have been listed as -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Reds (+120). The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup.

Reds vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Giolito - LAA (7-9, 4.44 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (6-8, 4.89 ERA)

Reds vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Angels have been favored 63 times and won 34, or 54%, of those games.

The Angels have gone 18-14 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (56.2% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

In the last 10 games, the Angels have been named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only once, a game they won.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Reds have won in 40, or 47.1%, of the 85 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Reds have a win-loss record of 23-25 when favored by +120 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Reds have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U TJ Friedl 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+240) Joey Votto 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+165) Will Benson 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+290) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+290) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 15th 3rd Win NL Central +1100 - 3rd

