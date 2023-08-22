How to Watch the Reds vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 22
The Los Angeles Angels and Mike Moustakas will hit the field against Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Tuesday, with the first pitch at 9:38 PM ET.
Reds vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Time: 9:38 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds' 144 home runs rank 17th in Major League Baseball.
- Cincinnati is 15th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .414 this season.
- The Reds rank 17th in MLB with a .249 team batting average.
- Cincinnati is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 10th with 595 total runs this season.
- The Reds have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Reds rank 25th with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.
- Cincinnati averages the 20th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.
- Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.75 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.
- Reds pitchers have a 1.406 WHIP this season, 23rd in the majors.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds' Graham Ashcraft (6-8) will make his 24th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw seven innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- He's going for his fifth quality start in a row.
- Ashcraft has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 23 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/15/2023
|Guardians
|L 3-0
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Logan Allen
|8/16/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-2
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Noah Syndergaard
|8/18/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 1-0
|Home
|Brett Kennedy
|José Berríos
|8/19/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 4-3
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Chris Bassitt
|8/20/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 10-3
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|8/22/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Lucas Giolito
|8/23/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Shohei Ohtani
|8/23/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Reid Detmers
|8/24/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Brandon Pfaadt
|8/25/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Merrill Kelly
|8/26/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|-
