The Los Angeles Angels and Mike Moustakas will hit the field against Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Tuesday, with the first pitch at 9:38 PM ET.

Reds vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Time: 9:38 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Anaheim, California

Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 144 home runs rank 17th in Major League Baseball.

Cincinnati is 15th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .414 this season.

The Reds rank 17th in MLB with a .249 team batting average.

Cincinnati is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 10th with 595 total runs this season.

The Reds have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Reds rank 25th with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati averages the 20th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.75 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

Reds pitchers have a 1.406 WHIP this season, 23rd in the majors.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds' Graham Ashcraft (6-8) will make his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw seven innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

He's going for his fifth quality start in a row.

Ashcraft has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 23 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 8/15/2023 Guardians L 3-0 Home Graham Ashcraft Logan Allen 8/16/2023 Guardians W 7-2 Home Andrew Abbott Noah Syndergaard 8/18/2023 Blue Jays W 1-0 Home Brett Kennedy José Berríos 8/19/2023 Blue Jays L 4-3 Home Brandon Williamson Chris Bassitt 8/20/2023 Blue Jays L 10-3 Home Hunter Greene Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/22/2023 Angels - Away Graham Ashcraft Lucas Giolito 8/23/2023 Angels - Away Andrew Abbott Shohei Ohtani 8/23/2023 Angels - Away Andrew Abbott Reid Detmers 8/24/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Brandon Williamson Brandon Pfaadt 8/25/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Hunter Greene Merrill Kelly 8/26/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Graham Ashcraft -

