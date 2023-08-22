Tuesday's contest between the Los Angeles Angels (61-64) and Cincinnati Reds (64-61) squaring off at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Angels, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 9:38 PM ET on August 22.

The probable pitchers are Lucas Giolito (7-9) for the Angels and Graham Ashcraft (6-8) for the Reds.

Reds vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Angels 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 1-3.

When it comes to the over/under, Cincinnati and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games.

The Reds' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 85 games this year and have walked away with the win 40 times (47.1%) in those games.

Cincinnati has a win-loss record of 23-25 when favored by +120 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Cincinnati is No. 10 in baseball, scoring 4.8 runs per game (595 total runs).

The Reds have pitched to a 4.75 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Schedule