Will Benson vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Will Benson (.375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Will Benson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson has 11 doubles, six triples, seven home runs and 32 walks while hitting .275.
- Benson has reached base via a hit in 35 games this year (of 71 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- He has homered in 9.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 71), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Benson has driven home a run in 13 games this season (18.3%), including more than one RBI in 8.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 27 games this year (38.0%), including five multi-run games (7.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Reds Players vs the Angels
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|36
|.198
|AVG
|.343
|.318
|OBP
|.432
|.407
|SLG
|.588
|9
|XBH
|15
|5
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|9
|40/16
|K/BB
|29/16
|7
|SB
|5
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (159 total, 1.3 per game).
- Giolito (7-9 with a 4.44 ERA and 150 strikeouts in 142 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 26th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.44), 38th in WHIP (1.275), and 18th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.