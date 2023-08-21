Men's US Open Preview: How to Watch, Odds
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:41 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
As part of today's quarterfinals (two matches), No. 9-ranked Taylor Fritz and No. 2 Novak Djokovic will be going head-to-head at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, New York.
US Open Info
- Tournament: US Open
- Round: Quarterfinals
- Date: September 5
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Who will win the US Open?
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Odds Rank
|Novak Djokovic
|-110
|1st
|Carlos Alcaraz
|+150
|2nd
|Daniil Medvedev
|+1000
|3rd
|Alexander Zverev
|+1400
|4th
|Taylor Fritz
|+2500
|5th
|Frances Tiafoe
|+2500
|5th
|Andrey Rublev
|+2800
|7th
|Ben Shelton
|+6600
|8th
Today's Matches Info
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Taylor Fritz vs. Novak Djokovic
|Quarterfinal
|1:50 PM ET
|Djokovic (-700)
|Fritz (+475)
|Frances Tiafoe vs. Ben Shelton
|Quarterfinal
|8:15 PM ET
|-
|-
