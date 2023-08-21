Taylor Townsend 2023 US Open Odds
Taylor Townsend enters the US Open following her Western & Southern Open ended with a defeat to Martina Trevisan in the qualification final. Townsend's first match is against Varvara Gracheva (in the round of 128). Townsend has +35000 odds to be crowned champion at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Townsend at the 2023 US Open
- Next Round: Round of 128
- Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Townsend's Next Match
Townsend will face Gracheva in the round of 128 of the US Open on Monday, August 28 at 11:00 AM ET.
Townsend currently has odds of -155 to win her next matchup versus Gracheva. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Taylor Townsend Grand Slam Odds
- US Open odds to win: +35000
Townsend Stats
- Townsend lost her most recent match, 4-6, 6-4, 5-7 versus Trevisan in the qualifying round of the Western & Southern Open on August 13, 2023.
- Through 11 tournaments over the past 12 months, Townsend is 13-11 and has yet to win a title.
- Townsend has a match record of 3-7 on hard courts over the last 12 months.
- In her 24 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Townsend has averaged 22.5 games.
- On hard courts, Townsend has played 10 matches over the past 12 months, and 24.1 games per match.
- Over the past year, Townsend has been victorious in 33.1% of her return games and 71.8% of her service games.
- As far as serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, Townsend has won 73.8% of her games on serve and 28.8% on return.
