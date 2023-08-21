Joey Votto -- with a slugging percentage of .226 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Los Angeles Angels, with Lucas Giolito on the hill, on August 21 at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Votto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Joey Votto At The Plate

Votto is hitting .201 with five doubles, 13 home runs and 20 walks.

Votto has picked up a hit in 20 of 49 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.

He has hit a home run in 22.4% of his games in 2023, and 6.9% of his trips to the plate.

Votto has had an RBI in 17 games this season (34.7%), including eight multi-RBI outings (16.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 17 of 49 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Reds Players vs the Angels

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 20 .157 AVG .253 .292 OBP .325 .371 SLG .587 7 XBH 11 6 HR 7 13 RBI 19 28/13 K/BB 26/7 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings