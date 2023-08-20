Will Benson vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Will Benson (.375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson has 11 doubles, six triples, seven home runs and 32 walks while batting .275.
- Benson has picked up a hit in 49.3% of his 71 games this season, with multiple hits in 16.9% of them.
- In seven games this year, he has hit a long ball (9.9%, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Benson has an RBI in 13 of 71 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 38.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (7.0%).
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|36
|.198
|AVG
|.343
|.318
|OBP
|.432
|.407
|SLG
|.588
|9
|XBH
|15
|5
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|9
|40/16
|K/BB
|29/16
|7
|SB
|5
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.70).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 149 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Ryu (1-1) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his fourth start of the season. He has a 2.57 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with eight strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the left-hander went five innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up no earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 36-year-old has a 2.57 ERA and 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .220 to opposing hitters.
