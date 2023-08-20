Tyler Stephenson, with a slugging percentage of .273 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Hyun-Jin Ryu on the hill, August 20 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

  • Stephenson has 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 43 walks while batting .246.
  • In 60.7% of his 107 games this season, Stephenson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 7.5% of his games in 2023 (eight of 107), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 29.0% of his games this year, Stephenson has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (7.5%) he recorded more than one RBI.
  • He has scored at least once 39 times this season (36.4%), including eight games with multiple runs (7.5%).

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
54 GP 53
.240 AVG .251
.330 OBP .330
.346 SLG .361
9 XBH 14
5 HR 3
18 RBI 21
50/23 K/BB 61/20
0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have a 3.70 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (149 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Ryu (1-1 with a 2.57 ERA and eight strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season.
  • The left-hander's last time out was on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went five innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing two hits.
  • The 36-year-old has a 2.57 ERA and 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .220 to opposing hitters.
