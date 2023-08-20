On Sunday, Stuart Fairchild (.207 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, a home run, three walks and four RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Hyun-Jin Ryu. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

  • Fairchild has 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 23 walks while batting .230.
  • Fairchild has gotten at least one hit in 47.4% of his games this season (36 of 76), with more than one hit eight times (10.5%).
  • Looking at the 76 games he has played this season, he's homered in five of them (6.6%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Fairchild has picked up an RBI in 26.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 24 games this year (31.6%), including multiple runs in four games.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 38
.200 AVG .257
.306 OBP .342
.347 SLG .429
7 XBH 13
3 HR 2
10 RBI 17
35/12 K/BB 27/11
2 SB 6

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have a 3.70 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (149 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Ryu gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.57 ERA and eight strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed five innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up two hits.
  • In three games this season, the 36-year-old has an ERA of 2.57, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .220 against him.
