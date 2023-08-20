Spencer Steer vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (batting .237 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI), battle starter Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Steer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Blue Jays Player Props
|Reds vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Blue Jays Prediction
|How to Watch Reds vs Blue Jays
|Reds vs Blue Jays Odds
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer has 117 hits and an OBP of .348 to go with a slugging percentage of .458. All three of those stats are best among Cincinnati hitters this season.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 56th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 51st in slugging.
- Steer has gotten at least one hit in 62.2% of his games this season (74 of 119), with at least two hits 33 times (27.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 15.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Steer has had at least one RBI in 38.7% of his games this season (46 of 119), with two or more RBI 17 times (14.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 41.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 5.9%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|59
|.260
|AVG
|.270
|.352
|OBP
|.344
|.423
|SLG
|.491
|18
|XBH
|29
|8
|HR
|10
|31
|RBI
|35
|46/27
|K/BB
|54/23
|8
|SB
|3
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.70 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (149 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ryu makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.57 ERA and eight strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw five innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up two hits.
- In three games this season, the 36-year-old has a 2.57 ERA and 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .220 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.