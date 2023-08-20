How to Watch the Reds vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 20
Hunter Greene will start for the Cincinnati Reds against the Toronto Blue Jays and Whit Merrifield on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Reds vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Blue Jays vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Blue Jays vs Reds Player Props
|Blue Jays vs Reds Pitching Matchup
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds have hit 143 homers this season, which ranks 15th in the league.
- Cincinnati is 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .415 this season.
- The Reds' .250 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.
- Cincinnati has scored 592 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Reds have an on-base percentage of .327 this season, which ranks eighth in the league.
- The Reds rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.
- Cincinnati strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 19th in MLB.
- Cincinnati has the 25th-ranked ERA (4.72) in the majors this season.
- The Reds rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.403 WHIP this season.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Greene (2-4) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his 15th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, June 17 against the Houston Astros, throwing six innings and giving up two earned runs.
- He has five quality starts in 14 chances this season.
- Greene has started 14 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 10 times. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/13/2023
|Pirates
|W 6-5
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Andre Jackson
|8/15/2023
|Guardians
|L 3-0
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Logan Allen
|8/16/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-2
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Noah Syndergaard
|8/18/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 1-0
|Home
|Brett Kennedy
|José Berríos
|8/19/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 4-3
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Chris Bassitt
|8/20/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|8/21/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Lucas Giolito
|8/22/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Reid Detmers
|8/23/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Shohei Ohtani
|8/24/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Brandon Pfaadt
|8/25/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Merrill Kelly
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.