Sunday's contest that pits the Cincinnati Reds (64-60) versus the Toronto Blue Jays (68-56) at Great American Ball Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Reds. Game time is at 1:40 PM ET on August 20.

The Blue Jays will call on Hyun-Jin Ryu (1-1) against the Reds and Hunter Greene (2-4).

Reds vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Reds vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Reds 5, Blue Jays 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.

The previous 10 Reds matchups have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Reds have won in 40, or 47.1%, of the 85 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Cincinnati has won 35 of 76 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Cincinnati scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (592 total, 4.8 per game).

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.72 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Reds Schedule