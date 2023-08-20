Phillies vs. Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 20
Trea Turner leads the Philadelphia Phillies (67-56) into a matchup versus the Washington Nationals (56-68) after his two-homer showing in a 12-3 victory over the Nationals. It begins at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (9-5) to the mound, while Trevor Williams (5-7) will get the nod for the Nationals.
Phillies vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Williamsport, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field
- Probable Pitchers: Wheeler - PHI (9-5, 3.56 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (5-7, 5.20 ERA)
Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Wheeler
- Wheeler (9-5) will take the mound for the Phillies, his 25th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw seven innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 33-year-old has pitched in 24 games this season with an ERA of 3.56, a 5.52 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.097.
- He's looking to extend his seven-game quality start streak.
- Wheeler has pitched five or more innings in 12 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 24 chances this season.
Zack Wheeler vs. Nationals
- The Nationals have scored 548 runs this season, which ranks 19th in MLB. They have 1104 hits, fifth in baseball, with 113 home runs (29th in the league).
- The Nationals have gone 22-for-66 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 RBI in 14 2/3 innings this season against the right-hander.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Williams
- The Nationals are sending Williams (5-7) to the mound to make his 25th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 5.20 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday, Aug. 13 against the Oakland Athletics, the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.20, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .291 batting average against him.
- Williams is looking to collect his fourth quality start of the season.
- Williams is looking to collect his 17th start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.
- In three of his 24 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
Trevor Williams vs. Phillies
- The opposing Phillies offense has the eighth-ranked slugging percentage (.425) and ranks 14th in home runs hit (147) in all of MLB. They have a collective .257 batting average, and are ninth in the league with 1086 total hits and 12th in MLB play scoring 579 runs.
- In 15 1/3 innings over three appearances against the Phillies this season, Williams has a 7.63 ERA and a 1.761 WHIP while his opponents are batting .303.
