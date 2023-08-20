Trea Turner leads the Philadelphia Phillies (67-56) into a matchup versus the Washington Nationals (56-68) after his two-homer showing in a 12-3 victory over the Nationals. It begins at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (9-5) to the mound, while Trevor Williams (5-7) will get the nod for the Nationals.

Phillies vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Williamsport, Pennsylvania Venue: Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wheeler - PHI (9-5, 3.56 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (5-7, 5.20 ERA)

Read More About This Game

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Wheeler

Wheeler (9-5) will take the mound for the Phillies, his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw seven innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.

The 33-year-old has pitched in 24 games this season with an ERA of 3.56, a 5.52 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.097.

He's looking to extend his seven-game quality start streak.

Wheeler has pitched five or more innings in 12 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 24 chances this season.

Zack Wheeler vs. Nationals

The Nationals have scored 548 runs this season, which ranks 19th in MLB. They have 1104 hits, fifth in baseball, with 113 home runs (29th in the league).

The Nationals have gone 22-for-66 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 RBI in 14 2/3 innings this season against the right-hander.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Williams

The Nationals are sending Williams (5-7) to the mound to make his 25th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 5.20 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Sunday, Aug. 13 against the Oakland Athletics, the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.20, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .291 batting average against him.

Williams is looking to collect his fourth quality start of the season.

Williams is looking to collect his 17th start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

In three of his 24 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Trevor Williams vs. Phillies

The opposing Phillies offense has the eighth-ranked slugging percentage (.425) and ranks 14th in home runs hit (147) in all of MLB. They have a collective .257 batting average, and are ninth in the league with 1086 total hits and 12th in MLB play scoring 579 runs.

In 15 1/3 innings over three appearances against the Phillies this season, Williams has a 7.63 ERA and a 1.761 WHIP while his opponents are batting .303.

